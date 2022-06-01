Announcing the full list of 2021 CAJ Awards recipients

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism.

In particular, several News Media Canada members received recognition. They included:

DATA JOURNALISM AWARD:

Robyn Doolittle, Chen Wang, Tavia Grant

The Power Gap

The Globe and Mail

ONLINE MEDIA:

Emma McIntosh

Doug Ford donors benefit as fast-tracked developments override environmental concerns

National Observer

SCOOP category:

James Bagnall

COVID-19 testing turmoil

Ottawa Citizen

DAILY EXCELLENCE:

Patrick Maloney, Jonathan Juha, Randy Richmond, Jane Sims, Dale Carruthers, Jennifer Bieman, Norman De Bono, Heather Rivers

Targeted for Their Faith

The London Free Press

Alyshah Hasham, Wendy Gillis

‘The best people in our community.’ An outpouring of grief for Muslim family killed in what police say was hate-motivated attack

Toronto Star

APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD:

Patrick White

Portfolio entry

The Globe and Mail

A full list of this year’s winners is available here.