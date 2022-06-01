Announcing the full list of 2021 CAJ Awards recipients

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 1200 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members. (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Journalists)

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism.

In particular, several News Media Canada members received recognition. They included:

DATA JOURNALISM AWARD:

Robyn DoolittleChen WangTavia Grant
The Power Gap
The Globe and Mail

ONLINE MEDIA:

Emma McIntosh
Doug Ford donors benefit as fast-tracked developments override environmental concerns
National Observer

SCOOP category:

James Bagnall
COVID-19 testing turmoil
Ottawa Citizen

DAILY EXCELLENCE:

Patrick MaloneyJonathan JuhaRandy RichmondJane SimsDale CarruthersJennifer BiemanNorman De BonoHeather Rivers
Targeted for Their Faith
The London Free Press

Alyshah Hasham, Wendy Gillis
‘The best people in our community.’ An outpouring of grief for Muslim family killed in what police say was hate-motivated attack
Toronto Star

APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD:

Patrick White
Portfolio entry
The Globe and Mail

A full list of this year’s winners is available here.

