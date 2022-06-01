Announcing the full list of 2021 CAJ Awards recipients

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism.
In particular, several News Media Canada members received recognition. They included:
DATA JOURNALISM AWARD:
Robyn Doolittle, Chen Wang, Tavia Grant
The Power Gap
The Globe and Mail
ONLINE MEDIA:
Emma McIntosh
Doug Ford donors benefit as fast-tracked developments override environmental concerns
National Observer
SCOOP category:
James Bagnall
COVID-19 testing turmoil
Ottawa Citizen
DAILY EXCELLENCE:
Patrick Maloney, Jonathan Juha, Randy Richmond, Jane Sims, Dale Carruthers, Jennifer Bieman, Norman De Bono, Heather Rivers
Targeted for Their Faith
The London Free Press
Alyshah Hasham, Wendy Gillis
‘The best people in our community.’ An outpouring of grief for Muslim family killed in what police say was hate-motivated attack
Toronto Star
APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD:
Patrick White
Portfolio entry
The Globe and Mail
A full list of this year’s winners is available here.