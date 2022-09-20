Nominate someone for the OCNA Hall of Fame Award

The Ontario Community Newspaper Association (OCNA) is excited to introduce a new group of members into its Hall of Fame! This award recognizes and celebrates individuals who have made exemplary contributions to Ontario’s community newspapers.

Inductees are respected community news professionals who have remained passionate about the industry through challenges, opportunities, and changes.

Nominees are encouraged from all areas of the industry. The award may also be given posthumously.

The recipient(s) of the Hall of Fame Award will be celebrated at the BNC Awards Gala in Spring 2023. Nominations forms must be received no later than Friday October 28th, 2022.

For more information and to download the nomination form go to: www.ocna.org/hall-of-fame-award or contact Karen Shardlow at: kshardlow@ocna.org.