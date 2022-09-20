Sparking your imagination for National Newspaper Week 2022

The countdown to National Newspaper Week 2022 is on!

We are less than 2 weeks away from the BIG event. As in years prior, News Media Canada has a selection of pre-written editorial pieces for members to publish during National Newspaper Week to help readers understand the critical role of newspapers and why we celebrate each year. We also strongly recommend publications consider running this piece with a half-page ad to create a special National Newspaper Week 2022 feature.

Download the following piece by clicking here.

Just to get your creative juices flowing, we’ve shared an impressive layout done by Island Press for last year’s National Newspaper Week campaign. Check it out and feel free to be as creative as you like.