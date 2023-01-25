AdCanada Media to launch local media podcast series

AdCanada Media Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-episode podcast series, to launch in March 2023, in partnership with Road 55 Productions. The Local Edge: Connecting Advertisers to Audiences will begin production in February and will focus exclusively on the importance of local media to both audiences and advertisers.

“The local news media has been battered for years by the narrative that it has been replaced by online platforms as the primary conduit for communicating with Canadians. Nobody has felt the repercussions of this narrative more than local newspapers. It’s time for newspapers to fight back and tell the real story,” said AdCanada CEO/Advertising Director Jeff Beardsworth.

The podcast will revolve around a series of topics that will underscore the importance of local media and feature interviews with various stakeholders and experts on the value of local media to communities. For more information on the podcast or to recommend a topic or person to be highlighted, contact Jeff Beardsworth jeff@adcanadamedia.ca.

AdCanada Media Inc. is an accredited media agency owned by the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association and Manitoba Community Newspapers Association. It offers planning, placement and ad trafficking services exclusively in support of the newspapers industry across Canada.