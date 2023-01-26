Are you looking to stay informed and connected with the latest news and trends in Canada’s media industry? Look no further than the News Media Canada LinkedIn company page!

Our page is the go-to destination for news media industry professionals across the country. Here, you’ll find the latest news, insights on the Canadian media landscape and opportunities to connect with fellow industry leaders.

From emerging trends to industry happenings, our page is a valuable resource for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in the Canadian media industry. Connect with other industry professionals, and stay informed about marketing features, industry research, job opportunities, and upcoming events.

Don’t miss out on Canada’s media industry’s latest news and highlights. Click here and follow News Media Canada on LinkedIn today!