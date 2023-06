The Watrous Manitou, a Saskatchewan weekly newspaper, is celebrating 90 years of publishing community journalism in 2023.

As part of that celebration, the publication is planning to have giveaways, promotions and host other festivities over the second half of 2023.

The publication has unveiled a new logo that, they say, pays homage to the past and their community.

They also published a feature about their history in the June 5th edition.