Next week is Media Literacy Week

Next week marks the 2023 edition of Media Literacy Week.
Media Literacy Week is the perfect opportunity to promote digital media literacy resources and events, and to help get the word out there about the importance of digital media literacy. Whether you’re covering topics related to misinformation, online safety, representation in the media, online hate or privacy, we’d like to hear about it.
MediaSmarts has a host of event listings, and other resources, to help you engage your communities. You can find those materials here.