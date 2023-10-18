AdCanada, Ad*Reach establish new partnership

It was announced late last week that Ad*Reach/OCNA has entered into a sales and marketing partnership with AdCanada Media to be our exclusive ROP sales service provider.

Any bookings, inquiries, ad material, payments or other business that normally would have come to the Ad*Reach team should be directed to AdCanada as of October 16, 2023.

Ad*Reach will continue handle all bookings issued before that date, as well as ad

material and associated payments for those bookings regardless of the run

date.

Ad*Reach will also continue to work with member papers to ensure that all bookings are properly placed and run as requested. Please note that this agreement does not apply to online advertising, classified advertising, 2×2 value advertising, public notice advertising from the government of Ontario or flyer distribution.