Mark your calendars: Aid to Publishers applications due next month

The Department of Canadian Heritage is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 Aid to Publishers funding cycle. The deadline is November 30.

The Canada Periodical Fund (CPF) provides financial assistance to Canadian print magazines, print community newspapers (non-daily) and digital periodicals, to enable them to overcome market disadvantages and continue to provide Canadian readers with the content they choose to read.

Information about the different programs can be found on Heritage’s website here, including links to application guidelines.

Questions about the application process can be directed to officials by email at: info@pch.gc.ca or by telephone: 1-866-811-0055.