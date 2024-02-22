Newspapers by the Numbers fact sheet now available

News Media Canada is pleased to share a new ‘Newspapers by the Numbers’ fact-sheet with members.

This fact sheet provides straightforward visualizations of national and provincial newspaper data. One important data point reflects that six out of ten Canadians trust editorial content in newspapers (print/digital). Half of Canadians trust the printed advertisements in newspapers.

We encourage members to make use of these statistics with advertisers and other stakeholders. If you have any questions, please contact Kelly Levson, News Media Canada’s director of marketing and research at: klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.