Canadians trust newspaper content, research shows

Research recently conducted by Totum Research for News Media Canada finds that six in ten Canadians continue to trust printed newspaper or news media website content.

Editorial content in printed newspapers and their digital products is the most trusted.This level of trust extends to advertising also, creating a “safe” space for readers and advertisers.

59% of Canadians trust editorial content in digital newspapers compared to only 27% trust in social media (Facebook/Instagram) content.

The recently released 2024 CanTrust Index results report from Proof Strategies also finds that trust in journalists and the media is holding steady.

“While some voices continue to decry bias or “fake news,” Canadians’ trust in journalists to deliver reliable information rose three points to 49 per cent in 2024 (higher than many other categories of people including bankers, religious leaders, corporate executives and others), and news on traditional media once again remains the most trusted source of information in general at 56 per cent.”

The Proof Strategies CanTrust Index, now in its ninth year, is a leading source of research and understanding of trust in Canada. The 2024 study surveyed 1501 Canadians between January 3-13, 2024 by online panel.