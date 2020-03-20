Advertising Sales Consultant, The Middlesex Banner

The Middlesex Banner in Strathroy, Ontario is looking for a half-time working to Full-time ADVERTISING SALES CONSULTANT.

Must have recent sales experience in advertising sales preferably in print media. 20 hours weekly to start, can expand to 40 hours weekly if you are at least covering all of your own pay/commission.

Wage-based, $15/hour + 10% commission. Bonus provided as each level of sales is achieved.

Send covering letter and curriculum vitae to: editor@banner.on.ca Please provide references.