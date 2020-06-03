Assistant Editor

Shilo Stag

Permanent Full-time

CFB Shilo, Manitoba

Application deadline: July 6, 2020

Start date: Sept. 8, 2020

Salary: up to $21.16/hr

THE ROLE:

The award-winning Shilo Stag is CFB Shilo's community military newspaper and serves CFB Shilo, Sprucewoods, Douglas, Cottonwoods, Wawanesa and nearby Brandon. Stag staff in a two-person newsroom produce 24 issues annually, every second Thursday and has a circulation of 3,000. It also produces many support publications and materials for various units and organizations, including an annual calendar and quarterly magazine. Under the supervision of managing editor Jules Xavier, the assistant editor assists in the preparation of stories thru interviews and reporting/writing, lays out advertisements plus pages using InDesign, as well as other material for publication and proof reads material for the Base newspaper. They will also ensure stories and photos meet quality, content and deadline standards, and submit them for final approval prior to layout. We follow CP Style writing guidelines.

WHO WE ARE:

The Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) supports the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and their families wherever they are in the world through the provision of fitness, recreation and leisure activities, family and charitable support, retail as well as personal financial services. We offer our employees the opportunity to work with a purpose every day in an inclusive, healthy, respectful and rewarding work environment. For more information on our organization, please visit www.cfmws.com.

BENEFITS AVAILABLE:

Working under the umbrella of CFMWS, the company is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our employees and their families and offers a competitive total rewards package including salary, benefits and a defined benefit pension plan.

Some of the benefits offered include:

Health: Drug coverage, travel insurance, dental, vision, life insurance, disability insurance and accidental death and dismemberment coverage.

Work Life Balance: A wide range of paid/unpaid leave, including paid vacation, family related leave and personal days.

Retirement Planning: A Defined Benefit Pension Plan and savings plans (TFSA, RRSPs).

Training and Learning Opportunities: Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) and Advanced Learning Program (ALP), that may provide financial support to pursue post-secondary education, payment of professional association memberships, access to a large range of online learning opportunities and free second language training.

Perks: As a member of the military community, you have access to discounts through CFAppreciation, can collect rewards points at the Base store CANEX, where you have access to no interest payment plans on purchases.

EMPLOYMENT EQUITY:

CFMWS is strongly committed to building a skilled, diverse workforce reflective of Canadian society. We believe that diversity and inclusion among our employees is critical to our success as an organization, and we seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool. As a result, we promote employment equity and encourage you to self-identify if you are a woman, an indigenous person, a person with a disability and/or a member of a visible minority group.

QUALIFICATIONS:

College diploma or certificate in Journalism, Communications, or related field AND some years’ experience,

OR

High school and several years’ experience in Journalism, Communications or related field.

Experience needed in: Collecting information through interviews, investigation, and observation; Writing feature stories for publication; Receiving, analyzing, and verifying copy for accuracy; Operating a digital camera as a photographer; Editing photos;

Client focus, organizational knowledge, communication, innovation, teamwork and leadership (our shared competencies).

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Reliability Status

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in this position; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted. The interview process also includes a two-hour practical exam, to be completed following the in-person or phone interview. Should you require accommodation during the selection process, please let the HR representative know.

Apply online at www.cfmws.com/careers/ OR submit a cover letter plus resume, quoting competition #SHI-20-008 to: Human Resources Office c/o HeavenLee Prawdzik, PO Box 5000 Stn Main, CFB Shilo, MB, R0K 2A0 or via her e-mail npfhrshilo@cfmws.com.