Program Coordinator, Canadian Media Circulation Audit

THE ORGANIZATION

News Media Canada is the voice of the print and digital news media industry in Canada and represents hundreds of trusted titles in every province and territory.

Our Canadian Media Circulation Audit (CMCA) program is the number one circulation auditor of Canadian newspapers, providing accurate and reliable circulation figures. CMCA measures the combined market penetration of print and digital editions of hundreds of large and small publications across the country.

THE POSITION

We are looking for a seasoned professional to manage all aspects of the CMCA program, with a primary focus on day-to-day administration and ongoing development. The CMCA Program Coordinator must be highly organized and deadline-focused and will provide excellent customer service in responding to all inquiries from newspaper publishers and staff and other stakeholders. This is a one-year, full-time contract position with the possibility of renewal, and is based in Toronto.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Ongoing development of the CMCA program, working with senior staff and the committee to effect necessary changes, including but not limited to:

Conduct relevant analysis, ensuring that CMCA policies reflect current industry trends and to bring forward recommendations when required;

Evaluate and make recommendations for CMCA regulations, procedures and overall program enhancement.

Day-to-day administration of the CMCA program under existing guidelines:

Process CMCA statements and reports, preparation and distribution of letters, notices, invoices and other correspondence and provide guidance/instruction when necessary;

Regular liaison with publishers, circulation staff and CMCA Auditors re: report submissions, audits, and other CMCA-related issues and inquiries;

Regular liaison with other stakeholders and similarly concerned parties and users of CMCA information;

Timely communication of CMCA-related news and information to publishers and other stakeholders via print, electronic and other means;

Maintain CMCA user manuals and materials;

Oversee maintenance of CMCA systems including database and web site; and

Regular monitoring of CMCA’s financial performance.

Other

Assistance in other association activities as required.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

You are keen to help others and have a “Can Do” attitude. You are a strong team player who is self-motivated and proactive. You are an ultra-organized multi-tasker with the ability to adapt to shifting priorities and manage changing workflow.

You possess strong problem-solving capabilities and have a high aptitude for technology and its many uses.

You are a discreet and tactful professional and are comfortable relating to senior leaders and decision-makers, both in person and over the phone or email.

DESIRED SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

University or college degree in a related field (e.g., business administration, not-for-profit management, or other related discipline);

A minimum of 2 years’ program management experience, preferably at not-for-profit organizations, and/or a minimum of 2 years' experience with print circulation, audience measurement or bookkeeping/accounting;

Strong organizational and program management skills;

Superior customer service experience and verbal and written communication capabilities;

Excellent computer literacy including Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, Access);

English/French bilingualism would be an asset.

COMPENSATION

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

HOW TO APPLY

News Media Canada is committed to the principle of equity in employment and encourages applications from all qualified people from any background. To apply, submit your resume and cover letter, citing "Program Coordinator, CMCA" and stating salary expectations, by Friday, March 27, 2020, to:

Tina Ongkeko

Managing Director, Member Services

tongkeko@newsmediacanada.ca

No phone calls, please. Only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Job Types: Full-time, Contract