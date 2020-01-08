News Media Canada, the voice of the print and digital news media industry in Canada, announced today a second call for applications to its Local Journalism Initiative program.

Applications are being sought from Ontario English media, Quebec French media, and Indigenous media across the country. Print and digital news media are eligible to apply for funding to News Media Canada. Applications are due on January 27, 2020.

Created and funded by the Government of Canada, the Local Journalism Initiative is a five-year program that supports the creation of original civic journalism relevant to the diverse needs of people living in news deserts and areas of news poverty across Canada. News Media Canada’s Local Journalism Initiative program is open to English, French, and Indigenous print and online media across Canada. News media interested in applying can do so at: https://nmc-mic.ca/lji/news-organizations/apply/

Launched in fall 2019, the Initiative provides funding for host newsrooms to hire reporters, supporting accurate and reliable civic journalism in underserved communities. Local Journalism Initiative coverage will help ensure the vitality of democracy, better inform citizens, engage community and foster civic debate, to connect Canadians with their local governments, in their councils, courts and other civic institutions. In December 2019, the inaugural call for applications resulted in the approval of 105 journalists in 95 host newsrooms across Canada. (Click here for the complete list.) Civic journalism produced by LJI reporters will be made available to all media organizations for re-publication via the LJI news portal.

About News Media Canada



News Media Canada is the voice of the print and digital news media industry in Canada and represents hundreds of trusted titles in every province and territory. News Media Canada is an advocate in public policy for daily and community media outlets and contributes to the ongoing evolution of the news media industry by raising awareness and promoting the benefits of news media across all platforms. For more information, visit our website at www.newsmediacanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

