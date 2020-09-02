Eagle Ridge Nest Child Care Centre workers vote to unionize

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, 2 September 2020 —/COMMUNITYWIRE/— Nineteen childcare workers at Eagle Ridge Nest Child Care Centre have joined CUPE after a certification vote held August 20, 2020.
CUPE Alberta President Rory Gill welcomed the group into CUPE. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for families and businesses across Alberta and childcare is no exception,” said Gill. “As workers at Eagle Nest work through the challenges and uncertainty that this year has brought, these workers decided they wanted to have the protection of Canada’s largest union, better treatment from their employer and respect for the services they provide.”
“By joining CUPE, they are in a better position to face these uncertain times.”
CUPE represents 12,000 childcare workers across Canada.
-30-
Contact: Lou Arab
Communications Representative
780.271.2722