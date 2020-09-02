Manitoba orders end to print subscriptions for public entities

A new provincial policy requires government offices and publicly funded entities, including school divisions, to cancel print subscriptions to newspapers, magazines and periodicals.

The policy was introduced last fall to find savings, reduce paper waste and “demonstrate government leadership” in line with Manitoba’s climate plan.

A provincial spokesperson said staff is required to prove “demonstrated business need” for subscriptions and if approved, buy digital versions.

The division scolaire franco-manitobaine buys approximately 4,000 subscriptions to La Liberté for students every year. In Manitoba’s French schools, the weekly publication encourages students to read in French while minimizing the amount of time they spend in front of a screen.

