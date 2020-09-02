Globe and Mail’s Sophi nominated for Online Journalism Award

Sophi, the artificial intelligence engine that powers the Globe and Mail’s digital properties, has been nominated for an award for Technical Innovation in the Service of Digital Journalism.

Sophi autonomously curates 99 per cent of the Globe’s online content. The benefit of Sophi, thus far, has allowed the Globe to free up time for its journalists to undertake ambitious journalism.

Sophi understands how much a story contributes to subscriber retention, subscriber acquisition, registration potential and advertising dollars – looking beyond just page views, thus avoiding simply viral content.

Every 10 minutes, Sophi examines all our content; at every place each story is being promoted; and at all the ways our audience values that content. It finds valuable stories that merit greater promotion and updates every page of our website accordingly.

You can read more about Sophi here.