OCNA launches “This Old Newspaper?!” contest

The Ontario Community Newspaper Association has launched a new, fun, awareness campaign for the industry – a contest that asks readers to recycle newspapers into something new.

“This Old Newspaper?!” campaign challenges participants to use newspapers to create whatever they can dream up; clothing, art, furniture, and beyond!

Members are being asked to run a local competition, with winners from each local context then vying for the OCNA provincial prize of $1,000.

For more information on how your publication can get involved, please check out their webpage here.