Call for submissions for the 2020 Jack Webster Awards now open

The Jack Webster Foundation is now accepting submissions for the 2020 Webster Awards. The awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C. and all B.C.-based journalists, reporting for news organizations on stories for B.C. audiences, are eligible to apply. Submissions will be accepted online here until midnight on October 18, 2020, PDT.

New this year for a Webster Award is the category Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Reporting. This new category recognizes outstanding journalism that has inspired truth and reconciliation and real, impactful and positive change for BIPOC people/communities and/or for LGBTQ2 people/communities and those with disabilities. Stories via their submissions must also demonstrate that this piece of journalism has helped to build a bridge of understanding between communities as the intention of the award is to help build stronger communities across British Columbia by fostering a better understanding of each other via journalism.

For all Webster Awards, only submissions published or aired between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 are eligible, and they may be submitted by a journalist or team of journalists at http://www.jackwebster.com/awards/info.php. Only online submissions will be accepted.