This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Target Your Ideal Customer – Sponsored Content

Candide Gregoire, former general manager of Newspaper Toolbox, shares her top tips on how to streamline your sales efforts so you can get commitments from more new advertisers. You’ll also learn about what makes an ad rep stand out from all the others.

Candide Gregoire began her career in the weekly press over 30 years ago as a sales representative for a well-known newspaper group in Eastern Canada. She went on to become general manager of three privately-owned weeklies, national sales director for an urban lifestyle magazine, and marketing director for Royal Airlines, a Canadian charter airline company. Candide’s extensive experience in the media and marketing industry eventually earned her an appointment as media director for the largest advertising agency in Quebec.

Candide was recruited to Newspaper Toolbox in 2001. She served as the managing director of the Toolbox’s English operations until 2019, showing subscribers how they can most efficiently use the product to obtain outstanding sales results. The current president is Marc-Noel Ouellette.

To take this course, please click here.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.