Don’t miss out: Champion the Truth national contest now open!

As a way to extend the celebration and recognition of Canadian newspapers and news media from this year’s National Newspaper Week, we’re running a national social media contest.

The contest is being hosted on Hayley Elsaesser’s Instagram channel (@hayleyelsaesser) and gives Canadians a chance to win a Champion the Truth capsule collection prize pack.

How Does it Work?

The contest runs from November 16 to November 27, 2020 and Canadians are encouraged to enter by commenting on Hayley’s contest social media post with the name of their favourite Canadian newspaper (by tagging or simply writing the name) for a chance to win. A total of fifty winners will be selected at random to win a mask and tote bag from the Champion the Truth collection.

But that’s not all! Member newspapers named in the winning comments will also win the same Champion the Truth prize pack.

What’s In It For You?

This is a great opportunity for you to get your readers involved, rewarding them for championing the truth – all while getting the chance to win your very own Champion the Truth prize pack. While winners will be selected at random, the more people who comment with your newspaper’s name, the higher your chances are of winning your very own Champion the Truth prize pack.

Three Easy Ways You Can Promote The Contest

Start by following Hayley on Instagram. Once the contest goes live you can repost Hayley’s CONTEST post on your newspaper’s social media channels encouraging your readers to enter for a chance to win. To note, while the contest can be promoted across various social media channels (i.e., Facebook and Twitter), consumers must enter via Instagram. Run house ads promoting the contest in print, driving people to Hayley’s Instagram channel to enter. Run digital ads on your website(s), linking to Hayley’s Instagram contest post.

News Media Canada has developed print and digital ad creative for the promotion of this content. You will be able to download all materials from the News Media Canada website by clicking here.

What Can You Do With The Prize Pack?

That’s completely up to you! If your newspaper wins a Champion the Truth prize pack, you are free to give it away, use it as prizing to run your own contest with readers or an internal contest to give it away to one of your well-deserving staff members.

Any questions?

For more information on this program or if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Kelly Levson of News Media Canada at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.