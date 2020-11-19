Daily newspapers reach 3 in 5 adults across Canada: Vividata

Last month, Vividata (vividata.ca), Canada’s leading media and consumer research firm, released their latest survey results. The Fall 2020 Study provided new data on a broad range of topics including daily and community newspaper readership.

On a weekly basis, daily newspaper brands reach three out of five adults across Canada. The highest newspaper reach is in Quebec City at 82%, followed by Montreal at 75%, and London at 74%. Community newspaper readership indexes highest in British Columbia with 67% readership over the course of a month.

