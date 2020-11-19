How The Globe and Mail handled distribution issues during COVID-19

One of the main challenges for newspapers during the COVID-19 crisis was logistics and distribution. With travel restrictions in place and staff working from home, the last mile delivery system of several dailies was affected. However, in no time, publishers rose to the situation and brought in place measures to address the challenges.

A new piece published by WAN-IFRA shows just exactly how the Globe and Mail managed its way through difficult circumstances. From managing customer expectations to pivoting editorial coverage, the piece is an informative ‘behind-the-scenes’ read.

You can read the full piece by clicking here.