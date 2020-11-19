Finalists for 2020 Jack Webster Awards announced

The finalists in the 14 different categories for the 2020 Webster Awards, Western Canada’s preeminent journalism awards, have been announced.

The awards recognize excellence in journalism in British Columbia. All finalists will be celebrated, and the one winner in each category will be announced during the December 8th online awards ceremony, 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time. This online event is free for everyone to watch and can be accessed at this web address: www.ohboy.ca/webster-awards

Submissions were encouraged from print, radio/podcasts, television and online media sources that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, and more.

The Globe and Mail, Kamloops This Week, and the Vancouver Sun/The Province are some NMC members who have been nominated. To find out the full list of nominees in each category, please click here.