How national newspapers are filling the COVID-19 induced ad void

This week, Media in Canada published a story earlier this week that examined how the decline in ad spending in certain sectors of the economy has forced newspapers to shift their focus to new advertising categories and non-advertising products.

For example, the piece says, traditionally large ad buyers, like airlines, may have dialled back. In their place, Torstar reports seeing an increase in marketing opportunities with healthcare, financial services and telecommunication brands.

For the Globe and Mail, the pandemic has meant a change in its live event business. With public gatherings now impossible, the Globe has taken its events into virtual spaces. Its events team executed 24 custom and sponsored virtual events in 2020.

