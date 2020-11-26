Metroland launches parcel delivery service

Metroland Media has launched an innovative parcel delivery service heralding a new chapter in its venerable 150-year history of serving Ontarians.

A division of Torstar Corporation, Metroland publishes more than 70 community and daily newspapers delivered to 147,000 Ontario postal codes by a network of 15,000 delivery contractors.

Metroland’s facility hubs, distribution networks and expertise, in addition to the upward trajectory of e-commerce, ideally positions the organization to successfully extend its services into parcel delivery for retail clients and distributors, Torstar Group of Companies head of parcel services Mike Banville said.

Metroland will offer next-day express and standard two- to three-day delivery at competitive prices and includes delivery guarantees, real-time parcel tracking and photo delivery confirmation. The new service also provides seamless technology integration into client platforms.

