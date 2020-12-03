Canadian Online Publishing Awards announces 2020 finalists

The 2020 finalists for the Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPA) were announced earlier this week.

The COPA awards bring together all the media brands and companies that are producing content online, be it a media publisher, corporation or marketer. It is a chance to see the talent that Canada has to offer and some of the great things that are being done around the country.

The COPAs consolidates both traditional and new media brands in one big competition.

The date of this year’s ceremony is still to be confirmed. But we’ll keep you up-to-date when we receive that information. Plans for a virtual celebration are being made.

You can check out all this year’s nominees here.