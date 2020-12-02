Entries now open for National Newspaper Awards

The National Newspaper Awards have begun accepting entries for the 2020 competition.

Entries will be accepted in 22 categories, including one new category, between December 1, 2020, and January 15, 2021. Finalists will be announced in mid-March, and winners will be announced on Friday, April 23.

This year for the first time, entry fees are being waived for submissions from organizations that support the awards by participating in our Benefactor program. For all other entries, the fee remains $50 plus HST per entry.

To be eligible, an entry must have been published first in 2020 by an eligible organization, with the work having been performed by an eligible entrant, as defined under the contest Rules of Entry. Rules can be viewed at https://nna-ccj.ca/rules/. Entry procedures can be viewed at https://nna-ccj.ca/tips-on-entering/. Categories can be viewed at https://nna-ccj.ca/entry-categories/.

A few changes to rules and categories were announced earlier this year. Highlights include: