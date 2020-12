Facebook was hit this week with antitrust lawsuits in the United States, alleging the company stifles competition to protect its “monopoly power”.

The lawsuits accuse Facebook of thwarting competition in violation of antitrust laws by preventing apps that were seen as competitive threats from accessing its platform. The suits seek court orders unwinding Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, according to copies of the complaints provided by the agencies.

