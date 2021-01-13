Globe and Mail’s Report on Business launches Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors

The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business has launched Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors, a new annual list of the country’s most effective and successful financial advisors. Conducted in collaboration with SHOOK Research, which runs America’s Top Wealth Advisors ranking with Forbes, The Globe will identify Canada’s foremost financial advisors and feature the winners in Report on Business magazine.

Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors will be decided through SHOOK’s rigorous proprietary process that includes personal interviews and assessments of credentials, expertise, community involvement, and team practices.

The full list of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors winners, and related editorial coverage, will be published in the November 2021 issue of Report on Business magazine, out in print and online in late October 2021. Winners will also be celebrated at Canada’s Top Wealth Advisor Summit, an event scheduled for November 8, 2021.

To read more about the prestigious list, please click here.