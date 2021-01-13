Torstar partners with retailer Golf Town to acquire SCOREGolf magazine

Toronto Star owner Torstar is partnering with specialty golf retailer Golf Town Ltd. to acquire SCOREGolf magazine and its digital media assets.

SCOREGolf, founded in 1980, is the largest circulated golf publication in Canada. The magazine is known for its rankings of the top 100 golf courses and top 59 public golf courses in Canada. It also produces television and video content.

Golf Town, the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, is a retail banner under Sporting Life Group, which was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings in 2011.

Michael Beckerman, Torstar’s chief client officer, said Golf Town and Torstar have had a great long-time relationship, and the 50-50 joint venture will benefit Torstar’s subscribers and advertisers.

Subscribers will have access to SCOREGolf content. As well, the partnership is working on developing more products and services to be rolled out before the golf season begins, he said.

