Newspaper industry 2020 year in review

The Canadian news media industry faced many unprecedented challenges in 2020, due primarily to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media ad revenue on the whole took a sharp decline and many newspapers have had to shut their doors as a result of the economic downturn as a result of the pandemic. However, on a positive note, newspaper readership and digital subscriptions were at its highest in 2020.

When Canadians were looking to find information on the pandemic, they turned to traditional news sources that they trusted. And in times of hardship, many news media organizations came up with new programs to help support their communities and local businesses.

Click here to download the 2020 Year in Review Summary.