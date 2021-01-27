Ten Tweetable Truths 2021: Fact sheet now available

Did you know that almost nine in ten Canadians read a community or daily newspaper every week? Or that Canadians tend to give newspapers their full attention when reading, while with other types of media they may be more likely to multi-task?

An updated fact sheet with new research, summarizing key facts about the news media industry has been released. All these tidbits are within the 280-character limit, perfect for sending out a quick tweet to promote the industry. If you do, be sure to tag us at @NewsMediaCanada so that we can see it!

This fact sheet highlights the fact that newspapers are an essential service, and that Canadians are reading more now than ever, especially due to the increased access to digital platforms and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read more and download the fact sheet, click here.