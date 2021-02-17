News Media Canada president and CEO announces his retirement

After more than 20 years of distinguished work on behalf of Canadian newspapers, John Hinds has decided to retire from his position as President and CEO of News Media Canada.

Hinds announced he will leave the organization after the annual general meeting, which is scheduled for May 5.

“It’s a huge loss for newspapers across the country,” said Bob Cox, chair of News Media Canada.

“John has been a tireless advocate and his expertise and experience made him effective on so many issues faced by the industry. His general good nature has made him a pleasure to deal with on even the thorniest matters.

He earned and kept the respect of News Media Canada members, staff, officials in governments across the country, politicians of all stripes and newspaper colleagues around the world. We accept his resignation with regret, but also with our congratulations on a job well done.”

We will all miss his experience, expertise and deep knowledge of newspaper matters and good nature in the face of any challenges. We wish him every success and note of happiness as he enters this next chapter of his life. Congrats, John!