Finalists for Ontario Community Newspaper Association’s Better Newspapers Competition announced

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association has released its finalists for this year’s Better Newspapers Competition.

Finalists in each category are listed in alphabetical order below. First, second, and third place winners will be announced during a virtual presentation being held Friday, April 23rd.

General Excellence Awards

GE01 – Class 1: Circ. 1,999 & under

Deep River North Renfrew Times

Haliburton County Echo

The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton

Honourable Mention: Parry Sound North Star

GE02&03 – Class 2 & 3: Circ. 2,000 – 6,499

Eganville Leader

Midland/Penetanguishene Mirror

Niagara This Week, Niagara-on-the-Lake Advance

GE04 – Class 4: Circ. 6,500 – 12,499

Haliburton, The Highlander

Niagara This Week, Fort Erie Post

Niagara-on-the-Lake Local

Honourable Mention: Ottawa Community Voice, West Carleton

GE05 – Class 5: Circ. 12,500 – 22,499

Ancaster News

Elmira-Woolwich Observer

Ottawa Community Voice, Stittsville & Richmond

Honourable Mention: Waterdown Flamborough Review

GE06 – Class 6: Circ. 22,500 – 44,999

Fergus Wellington Advertiser

Niagara this Week, Niagara Falls

Whitby This Week

Honourable Mention: Guelph Mercury Tribune

GE07 –  Class 7: Circ. 45,000 & over

Ajax Pickering News Advertiser

Burlington Post

Oakville Beaver

GE08 – Class 8: College &University

Algonquin College – Algonquin Times

Durham College – The Chronicle

Fanshawe College – Interrobang

Honourable Mention: University of Waterloo – Imprint

Honourable Mention: Humber College – Et Cetera

College/University Awards

CU01 – Student Feature Writing

Centennial College – Akrit Michael

Loyalist College – Alex Filipe

University of Waterloo – Varun Venkataramanan

CU02 – Student News Writing

Sponsored by: Ontario Journalism Educators Association

Centennial College – Cheska Lim

Centennial College – Victoria Redden

Loyalist College – Olivia Waldriff| Sarah Cooke| Max Reid| Liam Radford

Honourable Mention: University of Waterloo – Vaani Rajpal

CU03 – Student Photography

Algonquin College – Emily Hsueh

Humber College – Donna Akbari

Loyalist College – Deepak Sharma

Honourable Mention: Centennial College – Kaj Larsen

Honourable Mention: Loyalist College – Caleb Seguin

CU04 – Best College/University Newspaper Website

Centennial College – torontoobserver.ca

Durham College – chronicle.durhamcollege.ca

Loyalist College – qnetnews.ca

Premier Awards

PC01 – Arts & Entertainment

Sponsored by:  Listowel Banner

Haliburton County Echo – Darren Lum

Listowel Banner – Colin Burrowes

Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris

PC02 – Best Business and Finance Story

Cambridge Times – Bill Doucet

Fort Frances Times – Sam Odrowski

Orangeville Banner – Alexandra Heck

PC03 – Best Editorial, circ. over 10,000

Ancaster News – Kevin Werner

Elmira-Woolwich Observer – Steve Kannon

Stoney Creek News – Kevin Werner

PC04 – Best Editorial, circ. under 9,999

Niagara-on-the-Lake Local – Penny Coles

The Haldimand Press – Kaitlyn Clark

Voice of Pelham – David Burket| Samuel Piccolo

PC05 – Education Writing

Sponsored by: Ontario Journalism Educators Association

Haliburton County Echo – Jenn Watt

Minden Times – Sue Tiffin

Sarnia Journal – Troy Shantz

Honourable Mention: Dundas Star News – Craig Campbell

PC06 – Environment Ontario

Deep River North Renfrew Times – Terry Myers

Haliburton County Echo – Sue Tiffin

Voice of Pelham – Don Rickers

PC07 – Feature Writing, circ. over 10,000

Sponsored by: O’Donnell, Robertson & Partners

Markham Economist & Sun – Kim Zarzour

Oshawa This Week – Jeff Mitchell

Vaughan Citizen – Kim Zarzour

PC08 – Feature Writing, circ. under 9,999

Sponsored by: O’Donnell, Robertson & Partners

Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris

Niagara This Week, Niagara-on-the-Lake Advance – Jordan Snobelen

The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright

PC09 – Health & Wellness

Arnprior Chronicle-Guide – Derek Dunn

Haliburton County Echo – Jenn Watt

Oakville Beaver – Kathy Yanchus

PC10 – Heritage

Sponsored by: Fort Frances Times

Etobicoke Guardian

Haliburton County Echo

Kemptville, North Grenville Times

PC11 – Best Investigative News Story

Bracebridge Examiner – Doug Crosse

Haliburton, The Highlander – Lisa Gervais

The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright

PC12 – Best News Story, circ. over 10,000

Sponsored by: Hydro One

Chatham Voice – Jenna Cocullo

Cornwall Seaway News – Nick Seebruch

Port Perry Star – Chris Hall

Honourable Mention: Cambridge Times – Bill Doucet

Honourable Mention: Waterloo Chronicle – Bill Jackson

PC13 – Best News Story, circ. under 9,999

Sponsored by: Hydro One

Aylmer Express – Veronica Reiner

Bradford West Gwillimbury Topic – Lisa Queen

Minden Times – Chad Ingram

PC14 – Best Rural Story, circ. over 10,000

Sponsored by: Ontario Federation of Agriculture

Cornwall Seaway News – Nick Seebruch

Northumberland News – Sarah Hyatt

Waterdown Flamborough Review – Mac Christie

PC15 – Best Rural Story, circ. under 9,999

Sponsored by: Ontario Federation of Agriculture

Barry’s Bay, The Valley Gazette – Mark Jones

Fort Frances Times – Ken Kellar

Niagara this Week, The Leader – James Culic

Honourable Mention: Walkerton Herald Times – Pauline Kerr

PC16 – Best Feature/News Series, circ. over 10,000

Sponsored by: Hydro One

Innisfil Journal – Janis Ramsay| Rick Vanderlinde|

Oshawa This Week – Reka Szekely

Sarnia Journal – Cathy Dobson

Honourable Mention: Ajax Pickering News Advertiser – Jennifer O’Meara

PC17 – Best Feature/News Series, circ. under 9,999

Sponsored by: Hydro One

Barrhaven Independent – Jeff Morris

Niagara-on-the-Lake Local – Penny Coles

Voice of Pelham – Dave Burket| John Chick| Samuel Piccolo

PC18 – Sport & Recreation Story

Eganville Leader – Danny Gallagher

Sarnia Journal – Tara Jeffrey

Wingham Advance Times – Dan McNee

PC19 – Best Headline Writing

Chatham Voice – Jenna Cocullo

Haliburton County Echo – Jenn Watt

Listowel Banner

Honourable Mention: Perth Courier – Desmond Devoy

PC20 – Best Covid-19 Coverage

Scarborough Mirror – Mike Adler

Vaughan Citizen – Dina Al-Shibeeb | Kim Zarzour

Voice of Pelham – Dave Burket| John Swart

Honourable Mention: Caledon Enterprise – Karen Martin-Robbins

PC21 – Diversity Coverage

Etobicoke Guardian – Aaron D’Andrea| Joanna Lavoie

Mississauga News – Sabrina Gamrot

Parry Sound North Star – Stephannie Johnson | Strength Of Two Buffalo

Honourable Mention: The Haldimand Press – Kaitlyn Clark

PC22 – Humour Columnist of the Year

Elmira-Woolwich Observer – Steve Galea

Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris

Niagara this Week, The Leader – James Culic

Honourable Mention: Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Kelly Waterhouse

PC23 – Columnist of the Year

Eganville Leader – Johanna Zomers

Minden Times – Jim Poling Sr.

The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright

PC24 – Reporter of the Year – Stephen Shaw Award

Sponsored by: Ontario Power Generation

Markham Economist & Sun – Kim Zarzour

Richmond Hill/Thornhill Liberal – Sheila Wang

Vaughan Citizen – Jeremy Grimaldi

Honourable Mention: Wasaga/Stayner Sun – Ian Adams

Honourable Mention: Caledon Enterprise – Karen Martin-Robbins

Honourable Mention: Oshawa This Week – Tim Kelly

PC25 – Best Feature Photo, circ. over 10,000

Barrie Advance – Chris Simon

Oakville Beaver – Graham Paine

Orillia Today – Frank Matys

PC26 – Best Feature Photo, circ. under 9,999

Deep River North Renfrew Times – Vance Gutzman

Haliburton, The Highlander – Lisa Gervais

The Herald Serving Thamesville, Dresden and Bothwell – Heather Wright

PC27 – Best Photo Layout

Cornwall Seaway News – Nick Seebruch | Colleen Parette| Kim Poirier Froats

Fort Frances Times

The Haldimand Press – Jillian Zynomirski | Charlene Papasodaro

Honourable Mention: Milton Canadian Champion – Graham Paine

PC28 – Best Sports Photo

Haliburton County Echo – Darren Lum

Ottawa Community Voice, West Carleton – Erin McCracken

Voice of Pelham – Bernie Puchalski

PC29 – Best Spot News Photo

Sponsored by: Listowel Banner

Eganville Leader – Mike Yeas

Milton Canadian Champion – Graham Paine

Oakville Beaver – Graham Paine

PC30 – Best News Photo

Listowel Banner – Dan McNee

Manitoulin Expositor – Warren Schlote

Uxbridge Cosmos – John Cavers

Honourable Mention: Burlington Post – Graham Paine

Honourable Mention: Eganville Leader – Terry Fleurie

Honourable Mention: Bradford West Gwillimbury Topic – Steve Somerville

PC31 – Most Creative Grip and Grin Photo

Milton Canadian Champion – Graham Paine

Perth Courier – Desmond Devoy

The Haldimand Press – Melanie Steeves

PC32 – Photographer of the Year

Haliburton County Echo – Darren Lum

Richmond Hill/Thornhill Liberal – Steve Somerville

The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright

PC33 – Cartoonist of the Year

Dundalk Herald – Jeff Wilson

Elmira-Woolwich Observer – Scott Arnold

Oshawa Express – George Longley

Honourable Mention: Hamilton Mountain News – Mike Vukovich

PC34 – Community Service

Eganville Leader – Save Our Legion

Manitoulin Expositor – Harvest Glory Days

Richmond Hill/Thornhill Liberal – York Region Santa Fund

PC35 – Best Vertical Product

Cornwall Seaway News – Taste Magazine 2019

Haliburton, The Highlander – Home in the Highlands

Orangeville Banner – Sideroads of Caledon  Dufferin & King

Honourable Mention: Bracebridge Examiner – Muskoka Life

PC36 – Best Front Page, circ. over 10,000

Elmira-Woolwich Observer

Fergus Wellington Advertiser

Georgetown/Acton Independent & Free Press

PC37 – Best Front Page, circ. under 9,999

Deep River North Renfrew Times

Fort Frances Times

Parry Sound North Star

PC38 – Best Sports Section

Haliburton County Echo

Listowel Banner

The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton

PC39 – Special Section, circ. over 10,000

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Welcome to the new Groves

Listowel Independent Plus – Between The Lines

Sarnia Journal – Sarnia Remembers: A special tribute to our local heroes

PC40 – Special Section, circ. under 9,999

Blyth/Brussels Citizen – Huron Pioneer Thresher & Hobby Association Reunion

Eganville Leader – 9th Annual Irish Edition

The Haldimand Press – Farms Harvest 2020

Honourable Mention: Barry’s Bay, The Valley Gazette – Christmas Wishes 2019

PC41 – Best Feature/Unit Pages

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Victory in Europe Day

Listowel Banner – Rotary Club of Listowel 1946 – 2019

Walkerton Herald Times – Walkerton Water Crisis – 20 years later

PC42 – Best Creative Ad

Barrhaven Independent – Skyler Fraser

Fort Frances Times – Susan Taylor

Haliburton, The Highlander – Lyelca Rodrigues

PC43 – In House Promotion

Barrhaven Independent – Skyler Fraser

Cornwall Seaway News – Colleen Parette| Kim Poirier Froats

Elmira-Woolwich Observer – Patrick Merlihan

PC44 – Local Retail Layout

Sponsored by: Metro Creative Graphics

Elmira-Woolwich Observer – Patrick Merlihan

Haliburton, The Highlander – Lyelca Rodrigues

North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza

PC45 – Original Ad Idea

Haliburton, The Highlander – Lyelca Rodrigues

Listowel Banner

Manitoulin Expositor – Kendra Edwards

PC46 – Best Use of Colour

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Helen Michel

Haliburton, The Highlander – Lyelca Rodrigues

Markham Economist & Sun

Honourable Mention: North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza

PC47 – Best Community Website/WebPortal, circ. over 10,000

Cornwall Seaway News – cornwallseawaynews.com

Elmira-Woolwich Observer – observerxtra.com

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – wellingtonadvertiser.com

PC48 – Best Community Website/WebPortal, circ. under 9,999

Burks Falls Almaguin News – northbaynipissing.com

Kemptville, North Grenville Times – ngtimes.ca

Parry Sound North Star – parrysound.com

PC49 – ONLINE Special Initiative

Muskokaregion.com

Waterdown Flamborough Review – Catherine O’Hara| Mac Christie| Julia Lovett-Squires

PC50 – ONLINE Breaking News Coverage

Milton Canadian Champion – Louie Rosella| David Lea | Graham Paine

Smiths Falls Record News – Desmond Devoy| Evelyn Harford

Voice of Pelham – Dave Burket| Samuel Piccolo|

Honourable Mention: Caledon Enterprise – Karen Martin-Robbins

PC51 – Multimedia Online/Best Online Experience for a Story

Georgetown/Acton Independent & Free Press – Louie Rosella | Kathy Yanchus | Graham Paine

Markham Economist & Sun – Michael Akrit | Jeremy Grimaldi

Peterborough This Week – Todd Vandonk | Lance Anderson

PC52 – Breaking News Video

Kawartha Lakes This Week – Todd Vandonk

Muskokaregion.com – Dave Opavsky | Doug Crosse | Sarah Law

Peterborough This Week – Todd Vandonk

