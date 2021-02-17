Finalists for Ontario Community Newspaper Association’s Better Newspapers Competition announced

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association has released its finalists for this year’s Better Newspapers Competition.
Finalists in each category are listed in alphabetical order below. First, second, and third place winners will be announced during a virtual presentation being held Friday, April 23rd.
General Excellence Awards
GE01 – Class 1: Circ. 1,999 & under
Deep River North Renfrew Times
Haliburton County Echo
The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton
Honourable Mention: Parry Sound North Star
GE02&03 – Class 2 & 3: Circ. 2,000 – 6,499
Eganville Leader
Midland/Penetanguishene Mirror
Niagara This Week, Niagara-on-the-Lake Advance
GE04 – Class 4: Circ. 6,500 – 12,499
Haliburton, The Highlander
Niagara This Week, Fort Erie Post
Niagara-on-the-Lake Local
Honourable Mention: Ottawa Community Voice, West Carleton
GE05 – Class 5: Circ. 12,500 – 22,499
Ancaster News
Elmira-Woolwich Observer
Ottawa Community Voice, Stittsville & Richmond
Honourable Mention: Waterdown Flamborough Review
GE06 – Class 6: Circ. 22,500 – 44,999
Fergus Wellington Advertiser
Niagara this Week, Niagara Falls
Whitby This Week
Honourable Mention: Guelph Mercury Tribune
GE07 – Class 7: Circ. 45,000 & over
Ajax Pickering News Advertiser
Burlington Post
Oakville Beaver
GE08 – Class 8: College &University
Algonquin College – Algonquin Times
Durham College – The Chronicle
Fanshawe College – Interrobang
Honourable Mention: University of Waterloo – Imprint
Honourable Mention: Humber College – Et Cetera
College/University Awards
CU01 – Student Feature Writing
Centennial College – Akrit Michael
Loyalist College – Alex Filipe
University of Waterloo – Varun Venkataramanan
CU02 – Student News Writing
Sponsored by: Ontario Journalism Educators Association
Centennial College – Cheska Lim
Centennial College – Victoria Redden
Loyalist College – Olivia Waldriff| Sarah Cooke| Max Reid| Liam Radford
Honourable Mention: University of Waterloo – Vaani Rajpal
CU03 – Student Photography
Algonquin College – Emily Hsueh
Humber College – Donna Akbari
Loyalist College – Deepak Sharma
Honourable Mention: Centennial College – Kaj Larsen
Honourable Mention: Loyalist College – Caleb Seguin
CU04 – Best College/University Newspaper Website
Centennial College – torontoobserver.ca
Durham College – chronicle.durhamcollege.ca
Loyalist College – qnetnews.ca
Premier Awards
PC01 – Arts & Entertainment
Sponsored by: Listowel Banner
Haliburton County Echo – Darren Lum
Listowel Banner – Colin Burrowes
Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris
PC02 – Best Business and Finance Story
Cambridge Times – Bill Doucet
Fort Frances Times – Sam Odrowski
Orangeville Banner – Alexandra Heck
PC03 – Best Editorial, circ. over 10,000
Ancaster News – Kevin Werner
Elmira-Woolwich Observer – Steve Kannon
Stoney Creek News – Kevin Werner
PC04 – Best Editorial, circ. under 9,999
Niagara-on-the-Lake Local – Penny Coles
The Haldimand Press – Kaitlyn Clark
Voice of Pelham – David Burket| Samuel Piccolo
PC05 – Education Writing
Sponsored by: Ontario Journalism Educators Association
Haliburton County Echo – Jenn Watt
Minden Times – Sue Tiffin
Sarnia Journal – Troy Shantz
Honourable Mention: Dundas Star News – Craig Campbell
PC06 – Environment Ontario
Deep River North Renfrew Times – Terry Myers
Haliburton County Echo – Sue Tiffin
Voice of Pelham – Don Rickers
PC07 – Feature Writing, circ. over 10,000
Sponsored by: O’Donnell, Robertson & Partners
Markham Economist & Sun – Kim Zarzour
Oshawa This Week – Jeff Mitchell
Vaughan Citizen – Kim Zarzour
PC08 – Feature Writing, circ. under 9,999
Sponsored by: O’Donnell, Robertson & Partners
Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris
Niagara This Week, Niagara-on-the-Lake Advance – Jordan Snobelen
The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright
PC09 – Health & Wellness
Arnprior Chronicle-Guide – Derek Dunn
Haliburton County Echo – Jenn Watt
Oakville Beaver – Kathy Yanchus
PC10 – Heritage
Sponsored by: Fort Frances Times
Etobicoke Guardian
Haliburton County Echo
Kemptville, North Grenville Times
PC11 – Best Investigative News Story
Bracebridge Examiner – Doug Crosse
Haliburton, The Highlander – Lisa Gervais
The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright
PC12 – Best News Story, circ. over 10,000
Sponsored by: Hydro One
Chatham Voice – Jenna Cocullo
Cornwall Seaway News – Nick Seebruch
Port Perry Star – Chris Hall
Honourable Mention: Cambridge Times – Bill Doucet
Honourable Mention: Waterloo Chronicle – Bill Jackson
PC13 – Best News Story, circ. under 9,999
Sponsored by: Hydro One
Aylmer Express – Veronica Reiner
Bradford West Gwillimbury Topic – Lisa Queen
Minden Times – Chad Ingram
PC14 – Best Rural Story, circ. over 10,000
Sponsored by: Ontario Federation of Agriculture
Cornwall Seaway News – Nick Seebruch
Northumberland News – Sarah Hyatt
Waterdown Flamborough Review – Mac Christie
PC15 – Best Rural Story, circ. under 9,999
Sponsored by: Ontario Federation of Agriculture
Barry’s Bay, The Valley Gazette – Mark Jones
Fort Frances Times – Ken Kellar
Niagara this Week, The Leader – James Culic
Honourable Mention: Walkerton Herald Times – Pauline Kerr
PC16 – Best Feature/News Series, circ. over 10,000
Sponsored by: Hydro One
Innisfil Journal – Janis Ramsay| Rick Vanderlinde|
Oshawa This Week – Reka Szekely
Sarnia Journal – Cathy Dobson
Honourable Mention: Ajax Pickering News Advertiser – Jennifer O’Meara
PC17 – Best Feature/News Series, circ. under 9,999
Sponsored by: Hydro One
Barrhaven Independent – Jeff Morris
Niagara-on-the-Lake Local – Penny Coles
Voice of Pelham – Dave Burket| John Chick| Samuel Piccolo
PC18 – Sport & Recreation Story
Eganville Leader – Danny Gallagher
Sarnia Journal – Tara Jeffrey
Wingham Advance Times – Dan McNee
PC19 – Best Headline Writing
Chatham Voice – Jenna Cocullo
Haliburton County Echo – Jenn Watt
Listowel Banner
Honourable Mention: Perth Courier – Desmond Devoy
PC20 – Best Covid-19 Coverage
Scarborough Mirror – Mike Adler
Vaughan Citizen – Dina Al-Shibeeb | Kim Zarzour
Voice of Pelham – Dave Burket| John Swart
Honourable Mention: Caledon Enterprise – Karen Martin-Robbins
PC21 – Diversity Coverage
Etobicoke Guardian – Aaron D’Andrea| Joanna Lavoie
Mississauga News – Sabrina Gamrot
Parry Sound North Star – Stephannie Johnson | Strength Of Two Buffalo
Honourable Mention: The Haldimand Press – Kaitlyn Clark
PC22 – Humour Columnist of the Year
Elmira-Woolwich Observer – Steve Galea
Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris
Niagara this Week, The Leader – James Culic
Honourable Mention: Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Kelly Waterhouse
PC23 – Columnist of the Year
Eganville Leader – Johanna Zomers
Minden Times – Jim Poling Sr.
The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright
PC24 – Reporter of the Year – Stephen Shaw Award
Sponsored by: Ontario Power Generation
Markham Economist & Sun – Kim Zarzour
Richmond Hill/Thornhill Liberal – Sheila Wang
Vaughan Citizen – Jeremy Grimaldi
Honourable Mention: Wasaga/Stayner Sun – Ian Adams
Honourable Mention: Caledon Enterprise – Karen Martin-Robbins
Honourable Mention: Oshawa This Week – Tim Kelly
PC25 – Best Feature Photo, circ. over 10,000
Barrie Advance – Chris Simon
Oakville Beaver – Graham Paine
Orillia Today – Frank Matys
PC26 – Best Feature Photo, circ. under 9,999
Deep River North Renfrew Times – Vance Gutzman
Haliburton, The Highlander – Lisa Gervais
The Herald Serving Thamesville, Dresden and Bothwell – Heather Wright
PC27 – Best Photo Layout
Cornwall Seaway News – Nick Seebruch | Colleen Parette| Kim Poirier Froats
Fort Frances Times
The Haldimand Press – Jillian Zynomirski | Charlene Papasodaro
Honourable Mention: Milton Canadian Champion – Graham Paine
PC28 – Best Sports Photo
Haliburton County Echo – Darren Lum
Ottawa Community Voice, West Carleton – Erin McCracken
Voice of Pelham – Bernie Puchalski
PC29 – Best Spot News Photo
Sponsored by: Listowel Banner
Eganville Leader – Mike Yeas
Milton Canadian Champion – Graham Paine
Oakville Beaver – Graham Paine
PC30 – Best News Photo
Listowel Banner – Dan McNee
Manitoulin Expositor – Warren Schlote
Uxbridge Cosmos – John Cavers
Honourable Mention: Burlington Post – Graham Paine
Honourable Mention: Eganville Leader – Terry Fleurie
Honourable Mention: Bradford West Gwillimbury Topic – Steve Somerville
PC31 – Most Creative Grip and Grin Photo
Milton Canadian Champion – Graham Paine
Perth Courier – Desmond Devoy
The Haldimand Press – Melanie Steeves
PC32 – Photographer of the Year
Haliburton County Echo – Darren Lum
Richmond Hill/Thornhill Liberal – Steve Somerville
The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright
PC33 – Cartoonist of the Year
Dundalk Herald – Jeff Wilson
Elmira-Woolwich Observer – Scott Arnold
Oshawa Express – George Longley
Honourable Mention: Hamilton Mountain News – Mike Vukovich
PC34 – Community Service
Eganville Leader – Save Our Legion
Manitoulin Expositor – Harvest Glory Days
Richmond Hill/Thornhill Liberal – York Region Santa Fund
PC35 – Best Vertical Product
Cornwall Seaway News – Taste Magazine 2019
Haliburton, The Highlander – Home in the Highlands
Orangeville Banner – Sideroads of Caledon Dufferin & King
Honourable Mention: Bracebridge Examiner – Muskoka Life
PC36 – Best Front Page, circ. over 10,000
Elmira-Woolwich Observer
Fergus Wellington Advertiser
Georgetown/Acton Independent & Free Press
PC37 – Best Front Page, circ. under 9,999
Deep River North Renfrew Times
Fort Frances Times
Parry Sound North Star
PC38 – Best Sports Section
Haliburton County Echo
Listowel Banner
The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton
PC39 – Special Section, circ. over 10,000
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Welcome to the new Groves
Listowel Independent Plus – Between The Lines
Sarnia Journal – Sarnia Remembers: A special tribute to our local heroes
PC40 – Special Section, circ. under 9,999
Blyth/Brussels Citizen – Huron Pioneer Thresher & Hobby Association Reunion
Eganville Leader – 9th Annual Irish Edition
The Haldimand Press – Farms Harvest 2020
Honourable Mention: Barry’s Bay, The Valley Gazette – Christmas Wishes 2019
PC41 – Best Feature/Unit Pages
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Victory in Europe Day
Listowel Banner – Rotary Club of Listowel 1946 – 2019
Walkerton Herald Times – Walkerton Water Crisis – 20 years later
PC42 – Best Creative Ad
Barrhaven Independent – Skyler Fraser
Fort Frances Times – Susan Taylor
Haliburton, The Highlander – Lyelca Rodrigues
PC43 – In House Promotion
Barrhaven Independent – Skyler Fraser
Cornwall Seaway News – Colleen Parette| Kim Poirier Froats
Elmira-Woolwich Observer – Patrick Merlihan
PC44 – Local Retail Layout
Sponsored by: Metro Creative Graphics
Elmira-Woolwich Observer – Patrick Merlihan
Haliburton, The Highlander – Lyelca Rodrigues
North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza
PC45 – Original Ad Idea
Haliburton, The Highlander – Lyelca Rodrigues
Listowel Banner
Manitoulin Expositor – Kendra Edwards
PC46 – Best Use of Colour
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Helen Michel
Haliburton, The Highlander – Lyelca Rodrigues
Markham Economist & Sun
Honourable Mention: North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza
PC47 – Best Community Website/WebPortal, circ. over 10,000
Cornwall Seaway News – cornwallseawaynews.com
Elmira-Woolwich Observer – observerxtra.com
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – wellingtonadvertiser.com
PC48 – Best Community Website/WebPortal, circ. under 9,999
Burks Falls Almaguin News – northbaynipissing.com
Kemptville, North Grenville Times – ngtimes.ca
Parry Sound North Star – parrysound.com
PC49 – ONLINE Special Initiative
Muskokaregion.com
Waterdown Flamborough Review – Catherine O’Hara| Mac Christie| Julia Lovett-Squires
PC50 – ONLINE Breaking News Coverage
Milton Canadian Champion – Louie Rosella| David Lea | Graham Paine
Smiths Falls Record News – Desmond Devoy| Evelyn Harford
Voice of Pelham – Dave Burket| Samuel Piccolo|
Honourable Mention: Caledon Enterprise – Karen Martin-Robbins
PC51 – Multimedia Online/Best Online Experience for a Story
Georgetown/Acton Independent & Free Press – Louie Rosella | Kathy Yanchus | Graham Paine
Markham Economist & Sun – Michael Akrit | Jeremy Grimaldi
Peterborough This Week – Todd Vandonk | Lance Anderson
PC52 – Breaking News Video
Kawartha Lakes This Week – Todd Vandonk
Muskokaregion.com – Dave Opavsky | Doug Crosse | Sarah Law
Peterborough This Week – Todd Vandonk