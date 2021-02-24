Access Copyright Foundation calls for professional development grant applications

Seeking financial support to sharpen your skills or expand your expertise? Access Copyright Foundation’s Professional Development Grant program may be able to help.

The Foundation offers grant funding to facilitate professional-development opportunities for Canadian writers, visual artists and publishers as well as staff members at organizations that represent them.

If you’re considering undertaking education and skills training through workshops, internships, courses, and distance education, they’d like to hear from you.

If you’re looking to pursue online or remote courses or training for staff or freelance arts professionals at organizations that support Canada’s creative community, they are also among the activities eligible for Professional Development Grant funding.

Access Copyright Foundation’s website has more details on its Professional Development Grant program.

To apply for a grant, please use the SK Arts Portal. Access Copyright Foundation’s grants program is administered by SK Arts. The Foundation is an arm’s length foundation of Access Copyright

The deadline for applications is April 1 at 11:59 p.m. CST.