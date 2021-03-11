Ten ‘Tweetable Truths’ print and digital house ads available

News Media Canada is pleased to provide a NEW series of house ads for publishers to download and publish in their print and digital editions. This new set of ads can be used to highlight some key facts about the news media industry. Share any or all of the Ten Tweetable Truths with your readers in print or digital formats. Each “truth” has been designed in a variety of formats and can be used on their own or in combination with each other.

Choose from a variety of print ad sizes (4×2, 2×7, 5×5, 10×3) or use the InDesign source files to create your own custom size. Add your own logo to customize the ad for your publication if you choose. Digital ads can be linked to www.championthetruth.ca to give readers access to more Tweetable truths.

Click here to download Ten Tweetable Truths ad material.

All these tidbits are within the 280-character limit, perfect for sending out a quick tweet to promote the industry. If you do, be sure to tag us at @NewsMediaCanada so that we can see it! #ChampionTheTruth

If you have any questions, please contact Kelly Levson, Director of Marketing and Research, at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.