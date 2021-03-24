Torstar names Irene Gentle new VP, Inclusion and Strategic Partnerships; Anne Marie Owens as editor

Torstar Corporation has announced that Irene Gentle, currently Editor of the Toronto Star, has been appointed Vice President, Inclusion and Strategic Partnerships, effective April 26, 2021.

In this new position, she will review and evaluate new strategic media opportunities as well as overseeing the development of inclusion and diversity initiatives for the company. She will report directly to Jordan Bitove, co-owner of Torstar and Publisher of the Toronto Star.

Ms Gentle will be succeeded as Editor of the Toronto Star by Anne Marie Owens, former Editor-in-Chief of the National Post who comes to the Star from McMaster University where she is Executive Advisor, Strategic Communications.

