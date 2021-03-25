News media literacy award honours teachers in the quest to help students understand press freedom

Teachers who help students learn about the importance of press freedom will be honoured by a special award in the 2021 edition of the Global Youth & News Media Prize.

The Press Freedom Teacher Award will recognize excellence in assuring that students develop a thorough understanding of the crucial role of journalism in society and of the sometimes deadly risks for people who do this work. It will serve as the news/literacy category for this year’s prize.

Entries will be assessed by a distinguished, international panel of judges that will include both experts in the topic and past laureates.

You can learn more about the prize category and how to nominate yourself (or someone else) here. The deadline for submissions is April 15.