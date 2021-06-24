Independent advisory board on eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures releases its annual report for 2020-2021

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced earlier this week that the Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures (Board) presented its first Annual Report to the Minister of National Revenue on June 11, 2021.

The report includes an overview of the Board’s operations in connection with the tax measures to support Canadian journalism, including a timeline of its implementation, information on the Board’s operational activities such as its review process, statistics, and a look-ahead to the coming year.

The Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures report is now available by clicking here.