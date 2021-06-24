La Liberté readies third edition of Sciences Mag Junior for publication

After many weeks of tireless work, Manitoba’s La Liberté is counting down the days to the launch of the third edition of its popular children’s science magazine Sciences Mag Junior on June 30.

Previous editions of the illustrated magazine have been aimed at children and their families in order to explain to them how our bodies work in response to viruses, and thus ease their anxiety about COVID-19.

A website dedicated to the magazine can be found here. You can read and/or download previous issues.

We look forward to telling you more about the launch of the third edition next week!