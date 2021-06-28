Introducing our new president and CEO

On behalf of the Executive Committee, I am pleased to announce that Paul Deegan has accepted the position of President and CEO of News Media Canada (NMC).

In his capacity as CEO, Paul will advance News Media Canada’s strategic agenda with policymakers and manage the overall operations of NMC, providing a broad range of programs and services to our members. He will act as the main point of contact between NMC and the board of directors and will be the public face of News Media Canada.

Paul comes to the industry at a critical time in its history. He will draw on his extensive experience managing through crisis and cycles of upheaval to help the industry manage through a protracted period of disruption.

Paul has an impressive background, having held executive and leadership roles at Canadian National Railway and BMO Financial Group, roles where he was accountable for, amongst other things, government relations, public affairs, and public relations. Paul also served as Deputy Executive Director of the National Economic Council in the Clinton White House and worked for the Government of Ontario’s Cabinet Office.

Paul also brings to the role extensive experience and acumen in governance, currently serving on a number of boards, most notably, the Canadian Journalism Foundation and the Michener Awards Foundation, and a member of the BlackNorth Initiative’s Government Relations & Public Sector Committee. Paul is a graduate of the University of Toronto in History and Political Science and completed advanced executive programs with the Ivey/Kellogg and Rotman business schools.

News Media Canada’s board of directors is confident that Paul will bring fresh new thinking and approaches to the role while remaining laser-focused on our key aim — preserving Canada’s longstanding tradition of fair, thorough and unbiased reporting for through a strong, independent, and viable media industry.

Please join me in welcoming Paul to News Media Canada.

Jamie Irving

Chair, Board of Directors

News Media Canada