The interest in our op-ed has been huge!

Over the past week, our new op-ed Time for Canada to Level the Digital Playing Field, has been garnering lots of attention.

It has been re-published by several news outlets, including Policy Magazine, the Toronto Star, the National Post, and le Journal de Montreal.

The interest in our argument, which is that the dominant power of Big Tech must be reined in to prevent market failure, belies the critical need for legislative action on the part of Canada’s federal government.

