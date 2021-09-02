Spotlight on Maple Network Exchange shines bright

A recent piece published in the Financial Post spotlights the Maple Network Exchange, and its efforts to create a homegrown alternative attract federal government advertising dollars away from Silicon Valley tech giants.

The Network, which was created in 2020 through the hard of News Media Canada and many of its committed members, is 100 per cent run by Canadians.

According to the story, public servants will be able to launch campaigns in under 30 minutes and allow federal departments to reach more than 85 per cent of Canadians through its alliance of news publishers.

We’re extremely proud of how far we’ve come with this project. It shows what we can accomplish when we all work together.