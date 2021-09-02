The two biggest advertising categories in Canada trade places, research shows

A new study reveals that shifts caused by COVID-19 has meant ‘consumer packaged goods’ (CPG) have overtaken ‘automotive’ as the top-spending category in Canadian national brand advertising.

When put together, both of these categories make up about half of the Canadian brand advertising spend. But this shift reflects a much wider change in how the pandemic has impacted consumer behaviour. With widespread market uncertainty, big-ticket purchases, like cars, declined. At the same time, demand for all things CPG skyrocketed.

As described in this research note by Standard Media Index, the pandemic also accelerated the delta between digital and linear TV dollars for all categories, except automotive.