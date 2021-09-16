Quebecor launches a new application to consolidate content

Quebecor has unveiled a new platform called QUB (pronounced ‘cube’) that brings together media content from several of its different platforms, including TVA, Journal de Montreal, and other magazines.

Mathieu Turbide, the company’s vice-president responsible for digital content said this is a smart way for the company to distribute content and offer an alternative to receiving content via social media applications such as Facebook or Twitter.

Turbide added this is not an effort to meld brands together.

You can read more about the strategy here (please note the story is in French).