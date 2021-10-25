Media Literacy Week 2021 is here!

Media Literacy Week is officially here with online events and activities designed to help the public understand the important role quality journalism plays in a democratic society.

News Media Canada is a proud partner of this year’s campaign operated by MediaSmarts. Over the coming week, we encourage members to share ‘behind the scenes’ stories and images to show the public how the news gets made. If you aren’t sure where to start, check out some of these ideas.

To kick off this week, we’d like to draw your attention to a thought-provoking piece that considers how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our relationship with media?

In the piece, Matthew Johnson discusses how the more mindful use of digital devices means applying a critical eye to the content we see and engage with online. He also discusses the impacts of disinformation and how a topic, such as public health, can easily become politicized in an environment that favours opinion over news reporting.

Media Literacy Week takes place October 25-30, 2021. Visit www.medialiteracyweek.ca to find out more.