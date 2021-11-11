Torstar’s BlackNorth podcast brings on new sponsors

Between Us with Wes Hall, a new six-part series feature podcast created by Torstar and the BlackNorth Initiative, announced it has recruited eight new sponsors, Media in Canada reports.

Canadian Pacific Rail, Enbridge, Excelovate, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sun Life, The Daniels Corporation, TikTok and Tricon Capital have agreed to serve as sponsors for the podcast, which explores the hurdles and successes BIPOC have faced in the Canadian business world. The first episode of the podcast was released earlier this week.

The BlackNorth Initiative was founded last year by Wes Hall, who created a coalition of business leaders to bring corporate Canada into the fight to eliminate systemic racism.