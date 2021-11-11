Explainer: What is Aid to Publishers? Why should you apply?

Earlier this month, we told you about the Department of Canadian Heritage launching the latest round of the Aid to Publishers component of the Canada Periodical Periodical Fund.

With the deadline to submit your application less than a month away (it’s due December 10th), we’ve put together some background on the program and why you should apply.

What does this program do?

Aid to Publishers provides publishers of non-daily newspapers with financial support needed to produce quality editorial content for Canadian audiences.

This component of Aid to Publishers is for paid-circulation non-daily newspapers, paid-circulation and request-circulation magazines, and digital-only publications.

For print community newspapers , funding is granted based on a formula that takes the total number of eligible copies distributed over a 12-month period as well as eligible editorial expenditures incurred during that period. Read more about who can apply for funding under the Community Newspaper – Aid to Publishers sub-component. For digital sites , funding is granted based on eligible editorial expenditures incurred over a 12-month period. Read more about who can apply for funding under the Digital Periodical – Aid to Publishers sub-component.

First, we’d suggest you read the Application Guidelines 2022-2023 — Community Newspaper — Aid to Publishers

Next, you’ll need to complete the Application form 2022-2023 — Community Newspaper — Aid to PublishersOnce completed, please print and submit a hard copy of the application form to the Department, along with the following supporting documents: Articles of incorporation (for a first-time applicant or incorporated in the year, if applicable) Last 3 regular issues of the financial year (includes marked-up copy) Marked-up copy of the last regular issue of the financial year All special issues of the financial year Most recent regular issue Last 3 printers invoices of the financial year (printers invoices must clearly show the number of copies printed) Circulation reports, if applicable

Additional information and documents, such as audit circulation reports, financial statements or additional issues may be required to determine the eligibility of a print community newspaper.

More information about the specifics of the program is now available on the Department’s website.